Mansie & Peerie Lily

I am so glad I took the Burra Bears out into the garden to play in the snow yesterday, as it is raining today and there is a big melt on! It's going to be SO messy out there.



Keeping everything crossed that it doesn't melt too quickly as these are very similar conditions to what happened 10 years ago with Storm Frank - a lot of snow followed by rain and a fast melt.