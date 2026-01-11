Previous
Mansie & Peerie Lily by jamibann
Photo 4455

Mansie & Peerie Lily

I am so glad I took the Burra Bears out into the garden to play in the snow yesterday, as it is raining today and there is a big melt on! It's going to be SO messy out there.

Keeping everything crossed that it doesn't melt too quickly as these are very similar conditions to what happened 10 years ago with Storm Frank - a lot of snow followed by rain and a fast melt.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A gorgeous sweet photo…sooo cute. fingers crossed for calm weather.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact