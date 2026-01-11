Sign up
Mansie & Peerie Lily
I am so glad I took the Burra Bears out into the garden to play in the snow yesterday, as it is raining today and there is a big melt on! It's going to be SO messy out there.
Keeping everything crossed that it doesn't melt too quickly as these are very similar conditions to what happened 10 years ago with Storm Frank - a lot of snow followed by rain and a fast melt.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
Beverley
A gorgeous sweet photo…sooo cute. fingers crossed for calm weather.
January 11th, 2026
