Double Decker Delight! by jamibann
Double Decker Delight!

We had to go to Aboyne on Saturday and decided to try out the bus system, as parking would be difficult because of uncleared side streets and parking areas, and it's only a 20 minute journey. It was great fun! The bus down was pretty much empty and it was a double decker, so we sat upstairs upfront and I waved at my friends in Ballater as we drove by! We had great views from up there. On the way back we used the new Ember system, an electric bus, and relatively new in the area. Not as much fun as the double decker though!

This photo was taken just as we arrived in Dinnet and reminded me of our childhood fun question. How do you get to Dinnet? Take off the D and you're innit! Sorry. ;-)

Snow almost all gone in the village this morning, hopefully no flooding anywhere. And I got in to see dad yesterday morning, so very happy about that.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne ace
What fun sitting up front in the double decker. A great image. It's good you got to see your dad too.
January 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that snow!
January 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
What fun. I haven't been on a bus for years.
January 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Upstairs at the front! The Best
January 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab story and photo.
January 12th, 2026  
