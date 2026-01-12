Double Decker Delight!

We had to go to Aboyne on Saturday and decided to try out the bus system, as parking would be difficult because of uncleared side streets and parking areas, and it's only a 20 minute journey. It was great fun! The bus down was pretty much empty and it was a double decker, so we sat upstairs upfront and I waved at my friends in Ballater as we drove by! We had great views from up there. On the way back we used the new Ember system, an electric bus, and relatively new in the area. Not as much fun as the double decker though!



This photo was taken just as we arrived in Dinnet and reminded me of our childhood fun question. How do you get to Dinnet? Take off the D and you're innit! Sorry. ;-)



Snow almost all gone in the village this morning, hopefully no flooding anywhere. And I got in to see dad yesterday morning, so very happy about that.