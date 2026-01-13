Picking Chayote

I'm being lazy and taking you back to Madeira for a couple more images until I get time to get back up and running at home. So much going on, as usual!



Anyway, I thought this was of interest, spotted as we were walking back to the hotel on Wednesday last week. I had to check the name of the fruit/veg he was picking - not an easy thing to do from that angle of attack, but he was doing very well. The Chayote (also known as Christophine or Mirliton) - a mild pear-shaped gourd from the squash family. I have eaten these, when living in Myanmar and Indonesia, but my memory of them is that they're a bit 'watery' and tasteless. But maybe that's just me!