Photo 4459
Happy Birthday Big Brother!
Maggie's recent posts of old photos prompted me to have a look through mine and post one of my brother John, on his Christening day, with mum, dad and Bob the dog.
It's taken at their home in Nairn, in 1959 - before I was thought of!
@maggiemae
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a lovely photo! Such a handsome couple and a happy day. 😊
January 15th, 2026
julia
ace
Lovely photo. Nice that yhe dog got into the Christening pic..
January 15th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Lovely to see old photos.
January 15th, 2026
