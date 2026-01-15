Previous
Happy Birthday Big Brother! by jamibann
Photo 4459

Happy Birthday Big Brother!

Maggie's recent posts of old photos prompted me to have a look through mine and post one of my brother John, on his Christening day, with mum, dad and Bob the dog.

It's taken at their home in Nairn, in 1959 - before I was thought of!
@maggiemae
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
What a lovely photo! Such a handsome couple and a happy day. 😊
January 15th, 2026  
julia ace
Lovely photo. Nice that yhe dog got into the Christening pic..
January 15th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Lovely to see old photos.
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact