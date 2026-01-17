Previous
Craigendarroch by jamibann
I managed to get out with our Friday walking group yesterday, and we did a loop from the village, covering three small hills. You can do it in either direction. We started out on Craig Coillich (Rock of the Forest, 397 m), followed by Craigendarroch (Hill of the Oaks, 402 m), and lastly Sgor Bhuide (Yellow Peak, 533 m). No great heights involved, but a nice circular walk, 15 km, and a total ascent of almost 800 m. Some snow still lying on the higher areas, as you can see. This was taken on the top of Craigendarroch (my favourite of the three), with doggies Barney and Jura.
@jamibann
