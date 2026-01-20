Sign up
Photo 4464
Morven
We had a great view over to Morven, bathed in sunshine, yesterday.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
5
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4676
photos
188
followers
118
following
1223% complete
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
183
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
19th January 2026 10:42am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Dianne
ace
What an incredibly beautiful scene - the three layers of snow, buildings and mountains make it pretty special... and of course the sky too, making it four layers I guess.
January 20th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
It's wild, remote, beautiful, - a nice high advantage to take this photo! fav
January 20th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Stunning.
January 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this stunning landscape, such great light too.
January 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene
January 20th, 2026
