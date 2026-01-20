Previous
Morven by jamibann
Photo 4464

Morven

We had a great view over to Morven, bathed in sunshine, yesterday.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne ace
What an incredibly beautiful scene - the three layers of snow, buildings and mountains make it pretty special... and of course the sky too, making it four layers I guess.
January 20th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
It's wild, remote, beautiful, - a nice high advantage to take this photo! fav
January 20th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Stunning.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this stunning landscape, such great light too.
January 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
January 20th, 2026  
