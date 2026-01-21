Previous
A Dog is for Life by jamibann
Photo 4465

A Dog is for Life

I rather liked this old cobwebby window that we passed on Monday's walk, and also the message at the bottom 'A dog is for life, not just for Christmas'. So true.
