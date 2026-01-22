Previous
WET WET WET by jamibann
Photo 4466

WET WET WET

Taken yesterday, but could also have been taken today. Very wet, and the river is high. Fingers crossed for no issues.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact