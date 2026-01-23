Sign up
Previous
Photo 4467
Big River
Taken yesterday lunchtime, just after the peak in the river. No flooding yet, the village's bund is doing its job. Raining again today though - sleet and rain, that is. Another day for crossing the fingers.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Definitely a day for crossing fingers. I imagine being in a flood in icy weather would be far from pleasant.
January 23rd, 2026
