Previous
Big River by jamibann
Photo 4467

Big River

Taken yesterday lunchtime, just after the peak in the river. No flooding yet, the village's bund is doing its job. Raining again today though - sleet and rain, that is. Another day for crossing the fingers.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Definitely a day for crossing fingers. I imagine being in a flood in icy weather would be far from pleasant.
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact