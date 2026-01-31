Sign up
Previous
Photo 4475
Outlook Loch
Yesterday's walk took us just above the snow line, but only just, so the snow came and went as we walked. Not the nicest of weather, but it was nice to get out with the Friday ladies.
And so tomorrow February will begin. Here's hoping that the weather will improve with the new month, but it's not what the forecast is saying!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
6
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4687
photos
186
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
30th January 2026 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
January 31st, 2026
julia
ace
You are all a tough lot..
January 31st, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Do you go walking every day? Rain, hail or whatever.
January 31st, 2026
Brian
ace
Kudos to you ladies
January 31st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jeneurell
Just about every day, Jennifer. But not so regularly at the moment - some days are just too wet, even for us!
January 31st, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely pop of colour in the otherwise bleak looking landscape.
January 31st, 2026
