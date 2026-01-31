Previous
Outlook Loch by jamibann
Photo 4475

Outlook Loch

Yesterday's walk took us just above the snow line, but only just, so the snow came and went as we walked. Not the nicest of weather, but it was nice to get out with the Friday ladies.

And so tomorrow February will begin. Here's hoping that the weather will improve with the new month, but it's not what the forecast is saying!
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
January 31st, 2026  
julia ace
You are all a tough lot..
January 31st, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Do you go walking every day? Rain, hail or whatever.
January 31st, 2026  
Brian ace
Kudos to you ladies
January 31st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
@jeneurell Just about every day, Jennifer. But not so regularly at the moment - some days are just too wet, even for us!
January 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely pop of colour in the otherwise bleak looking landscape.
January 31st, 2026  
