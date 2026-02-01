Previous
Peerie Lily Helps Out by jamibann
Photo 4476

Peerie Lily Helps Out

I've been looking forward to this month's black and white project ... I like black and white, but use it fairly infrequently.

Another wet day yesterday, and so Peerie Lily helped me out with updating my stamp album. I am no longer an active collector of stamps, but always keep new and interesting stamps when I get them, and update the album during the winter months. Peerie Lily was impressed that although it's not the same album, as I outgrew it, I've been collecting stamps - off and on - since I was 7 years old when I got my first stamp album from my dad.

I'm hoping Peerie Lily will give me a helping hand this morning when I do my cutting work for Buttony Bear Charity.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

