A Helping Paw by jamibann
As expected, Peerie Lily was keen to come and help me with the volunteer work I do for our local Buttony Bear Charity. I do the very small job of cutting out oval shapes which are later made into stoma bag covers for children and young adults. I cut out a dozen or so in my sewing room every day, and it soon mounts up.

I have no particular reason to support this charity, other than it is run by a wonderful, enthusiastic, hard working lady whose daughter has had a stoma from a very young age. Jenny has worked tirelessly to create awareness and reduce the stigma of wearing a stoma and also help other parents and children cope with the trauma of having to wear one. Jenny is one of these women who never stops, and I admire her enormously. Like the fabric I was cutting yesterday, she is a Super Hero, and Peerie Lily thinks so too.
Issi Bannerman


@jamibann
julia
Oh Issie that is a wonderful thing to do. Having had to have a stoma for 18 months a few years back I know all too well what these poor kids and young teens must go through. I count myself very lucky that I was able to have a reversal.
And I am all good now.
February 2nd, 2026  
Maggiemae
Your story is wonderful to hear and you must be so happy to support this situation! I amazed to hear this from Julia @julzmaioro too!
February 2nd, 2026  
JackieR
Such wonderful unsung superheroes around, thank you for telling me about this! Lovely teddy bear watching you!
February 2nd, 2026  
Diana
A beautiful shot and narrative about what and why you are doing this good deed. Kudos to you for helping Issi.
February 2nd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
@julzmaioro Yes indeed. And I guess that just knowing that many people out there are also coping with this must help enormously. Another local girl has had a beautiful Buttony Bear story-book printed which gets sent out with the stoma pouch gift-package. Must be a delightful package for kids to receive at a difficult time for them and their parents.
February 2nd, 2026  
