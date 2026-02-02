A Helping Paw

As expected, Peerie Lily was keen to come and help me with the volunteer work I do for our local Buttony Bear Charity. I do the very small job of cutting out oval shapes which are later made into stoma bag covers for children and young adults. I cut out a dozen or so in my sewing room every day, and it soon mounts up.



I have no particular reason to support this charity, other than it is run by a wonderful, enthusiastic, hard working lady whose daughter has had a stoma from a very young age. Jenny has worked tirelessly to create awareness and reduce the stigma of wearing a stoma and also help other parents and children cope with the trauma of having to wear one. Jenny is one of these women who never stops, and I admire her enormously. Like the fabric I was cutting yesterday, she is a Super Hero, and Peerie Lily thinks so too.