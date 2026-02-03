Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4478
Peerie Lily and the Emerging Amaryllis
Peerie Lily asked to have a starring role every day of my FOR2026. I had to explain to her that that was a peerie bit selfish. So we agreed on the first week only. She seems happy with that.
Here she is keeping an eye on my emerging amaryllis, sitting on the kitchen table.
I love these bulbs, encased in wax, which need no watering. Peerie Lily tells me that they're the only indoor flowers for me as they don't require any looking after. She's not wrong!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4691
photos
187
followers
119
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Latest from all albums
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
184
4478
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
2nd February 2026 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
julia
ace
Thats an interesting way for amaryillis haven't seen them.like that over here. I hope Peerie Lily keeps a close eye on the emerging bloom.
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close