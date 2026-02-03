Peerie Lily and the Emerging Amaryllis

Peerie Lily asked to have a starring role every day of my FOR2026. I had to explain to her that that was a peerie bit selfish. So we agreed on the first week only. She seems happy with that.



Here she is keeping an eye on my emerging amaryllis, sitting on the kitchen table.



I love these bulbs, encased in wax, which need no watering. Peerie Lily tells me that they're the only indoor flowers for me as they don't require any looking after. She's not wrong!