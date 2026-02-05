Previous
Ready for the Journey by jamibann
Photo 4480

Ready for the Journey

Peerie Lily is ready to get into the car and drive west - to get out of this rain. Hopefully it will be worth the effort. Everyone is so fed up of it!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I hope Peerie Lily is not going to drive! I trust if you drive it will be well worth the journey, enjoy ;-)
February 5th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Hope you have a dry time
February 5th, 2026  
Brigette ace
Charming companion 🧸
February 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Enjoy your new day…
February 5th, 2026  
julia ace
Cute.. Hopefully you have better weather at your destination..
February 5th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
cute
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact