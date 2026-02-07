Previous
Beinn a'Chuiraiste by jamibann
Photo 4482

Beinn a'Chuiraiste

Well then, Peerie Lily did her first Corbett yesterday, and we did our 50th. She didn't get her picture taken on top of the hill, as it was poor visibility and very windy, and it was a case of get up and get straight off the top. No faffing - other than to get a rapid iPhone shot of the top cairn. Just balancing against the wind to get that shot was quite enough! So we waited until we got to a sheltered patch for a wee photo of her first Corbett. You'll notice that she has some snow on her nose - she took a wee tumble off the rock she'd been sitting on. No harm done though!
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne ace
Excellent effort Peerie Lily.
February 7th, 2026  
JackieR ace
What a brave bear!! Still think you're bravely bonkers!!!
February 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
That must have been one tricky Corbett, congratulations! Poor little PL, she must have been freezing up there!
February 7th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that looks so cold
February 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
She is so brave even after she took a tumble
February 7th, 2026  
