Beinn a'Chuiraiste

Well then, Peerie Lily did her first Corbett yesterday, and we did our 50th. She didn't get her picture taken on top of the hill, as it was poor visibility and very windy, and it was a case of get up and get straight off the top. No faffing - other than to get a rapid iPhone shot of the top cairn. Just balancing against the wind to get that shot was quite enough! So we waited until we got to a sheltered patch for a wee photo of her first Corbett. You'll notice that she has some snow on her nose - she took a wee tumble off the rock she'd been sitting on. No harm done though!