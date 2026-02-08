Sign up
Previous
Photo 4483
Oh, cruel is the snow that sweeps Glencoe ...
Peerie Lily has gone for a lie down and a bit of hibernation, so I'm going to go with landscapes for the February days up to the 14th. Sh might be back before the end of the month though!
This was taken on Friday on our way back down Beinn a'Churaiste in Glencoe.
I'm attaching a link to the Ballad of Glencoe ... it's the most haunting melody, sung by the Corries, and commemorates the massacre of Glencoe in 1692.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cPitxtk4m0&list=RD8cPitxtk4m0&start_radio=1
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
6th February 2026 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for26
