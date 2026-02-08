Previous
Oh, cruel is the snow that sweeps Glencoe ... by jamibann
Oh, cruel is the snow that sweeps Glencoe ...

Peerie Lily has gone for a lie down and a bit of hibernation, so I'm going to go with landscapes for the February days up to the 14th. Sh might be back before the end of the month though!

This was taken on Friday on our way back down Beinn a'Churaiste in Glencoe.

I'm attaching a link to the Ballad of Glencoe ... it's the most haunting melody, sung by the Corries, and commemorates the massacre of Glencoe in 1692.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cPitxtk4m0&list=RD8cPitxtk4m0&start_radio=1
