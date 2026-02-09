Previous
Descending Beinn a'Chrulaiste by jamibann
Descending Beinn a'Chrulaiste

Sticking with b&w landscapes (and my trusty partner in all things). Here we are - dropping down across the wide ridge of Beinn a' Chrulaiste heading west and getting out of the low cloud. Taken on Friday.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
It looks quite scary to me, I cannot image doing that for all the tea in china! You took a fabulous shot though.
February 9th, 2026  
Dianne ace
I guess it was nearly monochrome already? What a great image.
February 9th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
This is such breathtakingly beautiful shot. I immediately was inspired to play around with it as a reference photo for a watercolour work in my journal. If I get to it, I'll share it with you!
February 9th, 2026  
