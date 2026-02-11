Previous
Dark Skies over Loch Etive by jamibann
Photo 4486

Dark Skies over Loch Etive

From Saturday's walk up Creach Beinn. A wee pause on the steep slope up gave us a lovely view down over Loch Etive. Better viewed on black if you can be bothered.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...


Diana ace
Beautiful with the snow topped mountains.
February 11th, 2026  
julia ace
Nice mono shot.
February 11th, 2026  
