Previous
Photo 4487
Pap of Glencoe
Another b&w landscape from our trip west, taken from the Ballachulish road bridge looking up Loch Leven towards the Pap of Glencoe and the end of the Aonach Eagach Ridge. I love the straight snow line - which must be around 650m.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
4
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4701
photos
187
followers
119
following
1229% complete
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
5th February 2026 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
JackieR
ace
A stunner of a view.
February 12th, 2026
julia
ace
Could be a NZ view.. great in b&w
February 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this beautiful view, love the light on the mountain.
February 12th, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great view....the bridge there was constructed in the late 70s. I remember crossing by ferry before that on a trip to Oban with my best friend from uni.
February 12th, 2026
