Pap of Glencoe by jamibann
Pap of Glencoe

Another b&w landscape from our trip west, taken from the Ballachulish road bridge looking up Loch Leven towards the Pap of Glencoe and the end of the Aonach Eagach Ridge. I love the straight snow line - which must be around 650m.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR ace
A stunner of a view.
February 12th, 2026  
julia ace
Could be a NZ view.. great in b&w
February 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this beautiful view, love the light on the mountain.
February 12th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great view....the bridge there was constructed in the late 70s. I remember crossing by ferry before that on a trip to Oban with my best friend from uni.
February 12th, 2026  
