Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4495
Ice Ice Baby
I love the patterns that ice can make on water. This was taken at Loch Kinord last Saturday on a flooded piece of land enhanced by a light cover of ice.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4710
photos
187
followers
120
following
1231% complete
View this month »
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
4494
4495
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th February 2026 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
julia
ace
Thats amazing.. must of been a good frost.
February 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Yo VIP, let's kick it…
Ice, ice baby
Ice, ice baby
Fabulous song in my head … awesome tune & energy…
Beautiful shapes & patterns…. Fresh chilly days
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beautiful pattern it makes
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ice, ice baby
Ice, ice baby
Fabulous song in my head … awesome tune & energy…
Beautiful shapes & patterns…. Fresh chilly days