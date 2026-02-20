Previous
Ice Ice Baby by jamibann
Photo 4495

Ice Ice Baby

I love the patterns that ice can make on water. This was taken at Loch Kinord last Saturday on a flooded piece of land enhanced by a light cover of ice.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Thats amazing.. must of been a good frost.
February 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Yo VIP, let's kick it…
Ice, ice baby
Ice, ice baby
Fabulous song in my head … awesome tune & energy…

Beautiful shapes & patterns…. Fresh chilly days
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful pattern it makes
February 20th, 2026  
