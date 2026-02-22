Pothole Alert!

For my last week of FOR2026, I'm going to concentrate on shapes.



The shape of potholes has been preoccupying everyone in our area of Scotland of late. What size, how deep, whereabouts, etc. You have to be vigilant at all times! They sneak up on you when you least expect it. And a lot of them are wheel breakers or tyre wreckers. I've never seen so many. Weather related, we're told, and the Council are fixing them as quickly as they can, we're also told. But I fear it's a game of Whac-A-Mole!



This beauty, pictured above, was spotted a couple of weeks ago as I walked down to the Golf Club for a meeting on a frosty, but sunny morning.