Rusty Old Machinery by jamibann
Photo 4498

Rusty Old Machinery

I just liked the shape of this rusty old piece of farm equipment near Loch Kinord.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1232% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and textures, beautiful light on those trees in the background too.
February 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Super PoV… great capture
February 23rd, 2026  
Brigette ace
thats impressive - i like the circle in amongst the brambles
February 23rd, 2026  
