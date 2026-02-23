Sign up
Photo 4498
Rusty Old Machinery
I just liked the shape of this rusty old piece of farm equipment near Loch Kinord.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4713
photos
186
followers
120
following
1232% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th February 2026 11:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures, beautiful light on those trees in the background too.
February 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Super PoV… great capture
February 23rd, 2026
Brigette
ace
thats impressive - i like the circle in amongst the brambles
February 23rd, 2026
