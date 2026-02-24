Sign up
The Shape of our Weather Vane
This was taken against a blue sky. No drips of water on this cockerel any more. Things are drier and brighter in our neck of the woods, and we are very happy for that.
Aconite and snowdrops are blooming in many places, and the days are getting lighter daily. Spring is definitely on the way.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
for2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful weather vane. I’m looking forward to spring too.
February 24th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨

nice
ace
nice
February 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Thats a lovely one!
February 24th, 2026
John
ace
Well spotted!
February 24th, 2026
Tim L
ace
Nice to hear your optimism. That rooster's a morale booster !
February 24th, 2026
