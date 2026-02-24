Previous
The Shape of our Weather Vane by jamibann
The Shape of our Weather Vane

This was taken against a blue sky. No drips of water on this cockerel any more. Things are drier and brighter in our neck of the woods, and we are very happy for that.

Aconite and snowdrops are blooming in many places, and the days are getting lighter daily. Spring is definitely on the way.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Beautiful weather vane. I’m looking forward to spring too.
February 24th, 2026  
nice
February 24th, 2026  
Thats a lovely one!
February 24th, 2026  
Well spotted!
February 24th, 2026  
Nice to hear your optimism. That rooster's a morale booster !
February 24th, 2026  
