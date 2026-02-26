Sign up
Previous
Photo 4501
The Shape of Lochnagar
A shot from Monday's walk - We were on Knockargety hill in Tarland (not very high, but the site of an ancient hill fort) and looking over towards the still snow-clad Lochnagar. We were heading to that large stone for our coffee stop.
Arrived Vancouver. All very efficient, so far!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4716
photos
186
followers
120
following
1233% complete
View this month »
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd February 2026 11:04am
for2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderful storytelling photograph
February 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this beautiful scene, such great clarity!
February 26th, 2026
