The Shape of Lochnagar by jamibann
The Shape of Lochnagar

A shot from Monday's walk - We were on Knockargety hill in Tarland (not very high, but the site of an ancient hill fort) and looking over towards the still snow-clad Lochnagar. We were heading to that large stone for our coffee stop.

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
wonderful storytelling photograph
February 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of this beautiful scene, such great clarity!
February 26th, 2026  
