Previous
Photo 4503
The Shape of a Bear
Not found on any of our Scottish trails, so all the more interesting for me to see on our walk on the Baden Powell Trail in North Vancouver yesterday. A lovely day spent with our daughter and a delicious meal at The Gull in the evening.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
27th February 2026 5:38pm
Tags
for2026
Corinne C
ace
My nemesis. I am so afraid of bears!
February 28th, 2026
