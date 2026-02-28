Previous
The Shape of a Bear by jamibann
The Shape of a Bear

Not found on any of our Scottish trails, so all the more interesting for me to see on our walk on the Baden Powell Trail in North Vancouver yesterday. A lovely day spent with our daughter and a delicious meal at The Gull in the evening.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Corinne C ace
My nemesis. I am so afraid of bears!
February 28th, 2026  
