Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

On Friday morning we took the bus to Lynn Valley, and walked the last section of the Baden Powell Trail in North Vancouver - from Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge to Deep Cove. It should have been about 12 km, but turned into 22 km due to a small section being closed and a very long detour! However, did we care? Did we what! We were together with our daughter and having a lovely day with loads of chat and laughs. And we still made it to Deep Cove for lunch at Dip Co. (beautiful, very large, Focaccia sandwiches - which fortunately we were smart enough to share!). A wonderful day which terminated with a swim and jacuzzi back at the hotel and a meal together at The Gull.