Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge by jamibann
Photo 4505

Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

On Friday morning we took the bus to Lynn Valley, and walked the last section of the Baden Powell Trail in North Vancouver - from Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge to Deep Cove. It should have been about 12 km, but turned into 22 km due to a small section being closed and a very long detour! However, did we care? Did we what! We were together with our daughter and having a lovely day with loads of chat and laughs. And we still made it to Deep Cove for lunch at Dip Co. (beautiful, very large, Focaccia sandwiches - which fortunately we were smart enough to share!). A wonderful day which terminated with a swim and jacuzzi back at the hotel and a meal together at The Gull.
Issi Bannerman

Such a joyful photo!
