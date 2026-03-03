Previous
Deep Cove by jamibann
Deep Cove

The end point of Friday's walk - a lovely scenic spot. I can imagine it would be very busy in summer, however!

We had a great first day's skiing yesterday - but it's raining today! Decisions, decisions!
Beverley ace
Fabulous calmness…
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a beautiful view. It's been years since I've been there. I used to have family in North Van. Thanks for the trip down memory lane.
March 3rd, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful calm scene
March 3rd, 2026  
