The Sentinel by jamibann
Photo 4507

The Sentinel

Taken from North Vancouver on Saturday, looking over the water towards Vancouver. Such a wonderful skyline!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2026  
