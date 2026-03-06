Whistler Blackcomb

What a lovely place to ski. We came here 14 years ago with the kids, when we lived in Houston. So, it's lovely to be back.



It seemingly hasn't been a great snow year for Whistler, but it's still great.



This was taken on day 1 - a blue sky day. Day 2 was rainy and windy so we opted to go for a low level hike instead. Day 3 and 4 were mixed weathers, but mostly good.



Last ski day today and I'm being abandoned at lunchtime, as his nibs wants to watch the 6 Nations rugby on television and has even taken out a one-month premier sports pass for it! Such commitment! Not for me. I'd rather ski. ⛷️❤️