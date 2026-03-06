Previous
Whistler Blackcomb by jamibann
Whistler Blackcomb

What a lovely place to ski. We came here 14 years ago with the kids, when we lived in Houston. So, it's lovely to be back.

It seemingly hasn't been a great snow year for Whistler, but it's still great.

This was taken on day 1 - a blue sky day. Day 2 was rainy and windy so we opted to go for a low level hike instead. Day 3 and 4 were mixed weathers, but mostly good.

Last ski day today and I'm being abandoned at lunchtime, as his nibs wants to watch the 6 Nations rugby on television and has even taken out a one-month premier sports pass for it! Such commitment! Not for me. I'd rather ski. ⛷️❤️
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Dorothy ace
Fantastic view! Vancouver has so much to offer.
March 6th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Our daughter’s friend Jo who you’ve met has a daughter who lives in Whistler….he's a vet there. Son of vicar of Crathie! Good job this site is not accessible to most! It looks magnificent! A skiers paradise!
March 6th, 2026  
