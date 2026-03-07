Lost Lake

Because it was wet and windy on the high tops on Tuesday, we decided to do a snow shoe walk around Lost Lake. Unfortunately there wasn't enough low level snow for snow shoes, but we did need to wear spikes. We were warned not to walk on the loch! It was a lovely walk and a good day to have a rest day, after our first day skiing with new boots. We decided, rightly or wrongly, to replace our 19 year old ski boots, and so bought ourselves new ones at The Destination in North Vancouver.



As I type this at 06h20, I can hear John getting very excited in the background as Scotland have just scored the first try of their match against France today! Catching the bus back to Vancouver later this morning.