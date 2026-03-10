Sign up
Photo 4513
Golden Hour at Stanley Park
This was taken on Sunday morning in Stanley Park, before we went to the 2nd day of the Vancouver Sevens Tournament. It was a beautiful, if somewhat blustery, morning, and the views around Vancouver were splendid!
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4513
365
Canon EOS R7
8th March 2026 3:33pm
