Photo 4514
Lion's Gate Bridge, Vancouver
Another shot taken from Stanley Park - such a lovely walk we had around the sea wall on Thursday.
We are now back home and very happy but tired. Sleep is somewhat elusive! But we'll catch up and get back to normal soon.
I'll continue to post more Vancouver area photos over the next few days though. :-) What a wonderful place.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
March 12th, 2026
Beverley
a beautiful photo... the boat passing by at just the right time... welcome home.
March 12th, 2026
Renee Salamon
Great capture
March 12th, 2026
Babs
What an impressive bridge. Hope you catch up on sleep soon.
March 12th, 2026
