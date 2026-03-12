Previous
Lion's Gate Bridge, Vancouver by jamibann
Lion's Gate Bridge, Vancouver

Another shot taken from Stanley Park - such a lovely walk we had around the sea wall on Thursday.

We are now back home and very happy but tired. Sleep is somewhat elusive! But we'll catch up and get back to normal soon.

I'll continue to post more Vancouver area photos over the next few days though. :-) What a wonderful place.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful photo... the boat passing by at just the right time... welcome home.
March 12th, 2026  
