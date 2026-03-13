Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4516
Ogden Point Breakwater
The highlight of our walk around Victoria on Monday - Ogden Point's Breakwater Wall. A fabulous curving breakwater going out to a beautiful little lighthouse at the end point.
Friday 13th - let's be careful out there!
Sorry for my lack of commenting ... still catching up on things. But the wash is almost finished!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4732
photos
188
followers
119
following
1237% complete
View this month »
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
9th March 2026 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
this looks fabulous and fun - almost like walking on water
March 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow what a line this makes
March 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these curved repetitions.
March 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close