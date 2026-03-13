Previous
Ogden Point Breakwater by jamibann
Photo 4516

Ogden Point Breakwater

The highlight of our walk around Victoria on Monday - Ogden Point's Breakwater Wall. A fabulous curving breakwater going out to a beautiful little lighthouse at the end point.

Friday 13th - let's be careful out there!

Sorry for my lack of commenting ... still catching up on things. But the wash is almost finished!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Photo Details

Brigette ace
this looks fabulous and fun - almost like walking on water
March 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow what a line this makes
March 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these curved repetitions.
March 13th, 2026  
