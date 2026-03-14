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One for Kim by jamibann
Photo 4517

One for Kim

I saw this on the side of one of the boat houses at Fisherman's Wharf in Victoria. It immediately spoke to me and I knew it was one that Kim would appreciate - especially as it was spotted on the walk that she had mapped out for us!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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