Proud as a Peacock!

Kim suggested that we walk through Beacon Hill Park last Monday, which we did. The peacocks there were amazing. It's been a long time since I've seen so many in the same place, just wandering around. No tail displays, but some beautiful head shots!



A lovely Mother's Day (UK) yesterday with long phone calls from both estranged 'children'. Flowers are promised today. Daughter was very annoyed that she paid extra for them to be delivered yesterday, and NOT by Royal Mail. She expected to wake up to a thank you note from me, but got an email from the provider confirming that the flowers would arrive by Royal Mail on Monday lunchtime. She was not impressed! 😂