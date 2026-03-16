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Proud as a Peacock! by jamibann
Photo 4519

Proud as a Peacock!

Kim suggested that we walk through Beacon Hill Park last Monday, which we did. The peacocks there were amazing. It's been a long time since I've seen so many in the same place, just wandering around. No tail displays, but some beautiful head shots!

A lovely Mother's Day (UK) yesterday with long phone calls from both estranged 'children'. Flowers are promised today. Daughter was very annoyed that she paid extra for them to be delivered yesterday, and NOT by Royal Mail. She expected to wake up to a thank you note from me, but got an email from the provider confirming that the flowers would arrive by Royal Mail on Monday lunchtime. She was not impressed! 😂
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is a wonderful portrait, it’s a glorious colour. I hope your flowers arrived
March 16th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant detail wow
March 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful close up. Your daughter must be disappointed her flowers didn't arrive on time
March 16th, 2026  
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