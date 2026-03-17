Helen

I could keep on sharing our holiday photos for long enough, but I'm moving on now - back to reality!



One good thing about going away in February/March is that by the time you get back home the weather is distinctly improved and the days are longer!



I had a lovely walk on Friday with the ladies, and again yesterday. Yesterday's was particularly pleasant in the Logie Coldstone area and it was one I hadn't done before.



We stopped for lunch in the sunshine, and I loved this photo of Helen chatting over a cuppa.