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Helen by jamibann
Photo 4520

Helen

I could keep on sharing our holiday photos for long enough, but I'm moving on now - back to reality!

One good thing about going away in February/March is that by the time you get back home the weather is distinctly improved and the days are longer!

I had a lovely walk on Friday with the ladies, and again yesterday. Yesterday's was particularly pleasant in the Logie Coldstone area and it was one I hadn't done before.

We stopped for lunch in the sunshine, and I loved this photo of Helen chatting over a cuppa.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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