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Signs of Spring by jamibann
Photo 4522

Signs of Spring

Taken on Monday in Logie Coldstone. A beautiful roadside display of crocus - Spring is on the way!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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