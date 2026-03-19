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Photo 4522
Signs of Spring
Taken on Monday in Logie Coldstone. A beautiful roadside display of crocus - Spring is on the way!
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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365
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Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th March 2026 12:21pm
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