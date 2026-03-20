Fiona and Pups

Yesterday was the most fantastic day, and luckily our Friday group had planned a walk on Thursday this week because of other commitments for various people. Great news for me as I couldn't have gone, had it been today.



We walked from Glen Tanar to Ballater, a 25km walk over the hills. An absolute delight on a beautiful sunny March day.



When we stopped at lunchtime, I was amused to see Fiona with both her own dog, Barney, and her friend's dog, Teddy, sitting looking at her, just begging to have some of her lunch! Barney and Teddy are best of friends, and Fiona took both them on the walk with us as Teddy's 'mum' was busy.