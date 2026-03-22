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Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner! by jamibann
Photo 4525

Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner!

I reckon I've been to the Charity Bingo sessions held at our Golf Club about 4 times in the past two years, and never won anything. However, I scooped the big prize on Friday night - £27 for 2 lines, immediately followed by £80 for a Full House! I was delighted to win as I rarely win anything, but I felt bad going home with the loot. However, once I was home, I worked out what I was going to do with it. Our Golf Club can no longer fund the bus for the ladies' annual golf outing, and so I donated £100 towards that - that made me feel better. I got a double win! :-)
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Joan Robillard ace
What a lovely thing to do.
March 22nd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful all round
March 22nd, 2026  
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