Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner!

I reckon I've been to the Charity Bingo sessions held at our Golf Club about 4 times in the past two years, and never won anything. However, I scooped the big prize on Friday night - £27 for 2 lines, immediately followed by £80 for a Full House! I was delighted to win as I rarely win anything, but I felt bad going home with the loot. However, once I was home, I worked out what I was going to do with it. Our Golf Club can no longer fund the bus for the ladies' annual golf outing, and so I donated £100 towards that - that made me feel better. I got a double win! :-)