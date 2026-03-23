Fezzie doing his thing

Picture the scene. It's about 6.30am, I'm having breakfast in the kitchen and I spot Fezzie having a tour of the garden and crowing occasionally. It's quite a mild morning, so I go and get my camera set up with the zoom lens and sneak out into the garden. I crawl up, still in my jammies (and outdoor jacket) between our two box hedges to the back of the garden and then decide I need to lie down to get the tree branches out of the way. If the neighbours could have been seen me! Anyway, I thought it worth the effort, although he subsequently jumped up onto the wall, where I needed a different stance to capture him. He was puffing himself up and crowing at the top of his voice. It's interesting to watch them do this at close quarters. You can see the feathers expand in preparation for his exhibitionism. In this photo you can see the motion in the wings, but also his breath (if you look carefully).