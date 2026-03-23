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Fezzie doing his thing by jamibann
Photo 4526

Fezzie doing his thing

Picture the scene. It's about 6.30am, I'm having breakfast in the kitchen and I spot Fezzie having a tour of the garden and crowing occasionally. It's quite a mild morning, so I go and get my camera set up with the zoom lens and sneak out into the garden. I crawl up, still in my jammies (and outdoor jacket) between our two box hedges to the back of the garden and then decide I need to lie down to get the tree branches out of the way. If the neighbours could have been seen me! Anyway, I thought it worth the effort, although he subsequently jumped up onto the wall, where I needed a different stance to capture him. He was puffing himself up and crowing at the top of his voice. It's interesting to watch them do this at close quarters. You can see the feathers expand in preparation for his exhibitionism. In this photo you can see the motion in the wings, but also his breath (if you look carefully).
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Tim L ace
Your dedication is admirable and has been rewarded with a great photo, but oh, I can't help but wish the pheasant had had a camera and posted his shot !
March 23rd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Your comment makes me admire your determination so much - with a super result ! fav
March 23rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
You’re up early!!
He’s looking at you out if the corner of his eye. Our garden pheasant seems to have disappeared, he must be courting! Fezzie looks magnificent!
March 23rd, 2026  
julia ace
Worth the effort.. We have a Boy pheasant wander through our garden as well but they have very alert hearing and hard to capture..
March 23rd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Haha the things we do. Well worth it for this capture though.
March 23rd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, du h dedication to your craft! Great shot of Fezzie
March 23rd, 2026  
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