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Ben Vorlich from Creag Uchdag (Corbett No. 53) by jamibann
Photo 4528

Ben Vorlich from Creag Uchdag (Corbett No. 53)

We decided to drive down to Comrie and attack a few Corbetts in this lovely area. Weather forecast wasn't great, but we got a good day, regardless. Snow showers, sunny spells and wind, but overall much better than the forecast would have had us believe, despite starting out in a pretty heavy snow shower.

This was taken on our way off Creag Uchdag, looking over towards Ben Vorlich. Our start point today was the same carpark as for our final Munro at the end of 2024 - Ben Chonzie - so that brought back memories - similar weather conditions too.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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julia ace
Go you. Looks a vast area..
March 25th, 2026  
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