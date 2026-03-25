Ben Vorlich from Creag Uchdag (Corbett No. 53)

We decided to drive down to Comrie and attack a few Corbetts in this lovely area. Weather forecast wasn't great, but we got a good day, regardless. Snow showers, sunny spells and wind, but overall much better than the forecast would have had us believe, despite starting out in a pretty heavy snow shower.



This was taken on our way off Creag Uchdag, looking over towards Ben Vorlich. Our start point today was the same carpark as for our final Munro at the end of 2024 - Ben Chonzie - so that brought back memories - similar weather conditions too.