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Setting off for Meall Na Fearna by jamibann
Photo 4530

Setting off for Meall Na Fearna

We set off in sunshine yesterday, but as we got higher it turned to snow and then rain as we descended. It was a lovely day on the hill, although it was a long one, and jolly hard work, often off path and a lot of boggy ground. Afterwards, in the evening, our reward was a lovely meal in Comrie's 'Deil's Cauldron'.

Today we have another Corbett planned in Glen Turrett, and maybe a visit of the distillery (if timing permits) which we are really looking forward to. Sorry for lack of commenting ... hotel internet seems to come and go a bit.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Beverley ace
Awesome…. Happy new days challenge…
March 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds like you are in your element
March 27th, 2026  
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