Setting off for Meall Na Fearna

We set off in sunshine yesterday, but as we got higher it turned to snow and then rain as we descended. It was a lovely day on the hill, although it was a long one, and jolly hard work, often off path and a lot of boggy ground. Afterwards, in the evening, our reward was a lovely meal in Comrie's 'Deil's Cauldron'.



Today we have another Corbett planned in Glen Turrett, and maybe a visit of the distillery (if timing permits) which we are really looking forward to. Sorry for lack of commenting ... hotel internet seems to come and go a bit.