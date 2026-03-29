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An Unexpected Pleasure by jamibann
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An Unexpected Pleasure

Whilst we were away walking this week, I realised that we weren't far from where Carole @yorkshirekiwi was staying at her mum's and so I got in touch to see if a coffee might be possible on Saturday morning before we headed home. To my delight, not only was Carole free, but her lovely mum came along too. What a great pair of feisty ladies!

Carole and I first met up in Dunkeld in June 2023, and I hope we will have the opportunity of meeting up again one day.

John did the photography work yesterday, and I think he did a good job. Don't be fooled by that sunshine though, it wasn't warm out there!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Brigette ace
sooooo nice!!!
March 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
A wonderful photo of your meet up, how fabulous it must have been. You taught John well Issi ;-)
March 29th, 2026  
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