An Unexpected Pleasure

Whilst we were away walking this week, I realised that we weren't far from where Carole @yorkshirekiwi was staying at her mum's and so I got in touch to see if a coffee might be possible on Saturday morning before we headed home. To my delight, not only was Carole free, but her lovely mum came along too. What a great pair of feisty ladies!
Carole and I first met up in Dunkeld in June 2023, and I hope we will have the opportunity of meeting up again one day.
John did the photography work yesterday, and I think he did a good job. Don't be fooled by that sunshine though, it wasn't warm out there!