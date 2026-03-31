Little Lamb

As we walked in from our walk on Friday, we passed lots of fields of sheep, ready to give birth, but no lambs - except this one. We worried about him. Although he was healthy looking, he was positioned right beside the fence (which was great for us, as we were able to get up very close to him) but mum didn't seem to be anywhere near, and there was no incessant bleating that you would usually hear when a human approaches a lamb. We just hope this little fella is ok - I could very easily have taken him home!