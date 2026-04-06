Cairnsmore of Carsphairn

We checked out of our Edinburgh hotel early and drove down to Dumfries and Galloway to attempt the group of four Corbetts down there. I say attempt as storm Dave was still hanging about. The weather was varied on the way down - rain, wind and snow, but not too bad, and it was the same on the Corbett.



This was taken at the top as we ate our sandwiches, hunkered down out of the wind behind the trig point, and we also enjoyed a square of the home made wedding fudge! Minutes later we were walking off the hill in a howling gale & blizzard, wishing we had our ski goggles to protect our eyes. Further down we were in sunshine.



No. 56 in the bag. Staying in Newton Stewart for a few nights now.