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A Scottish Soldier by jamibann
Photo 4541

A Scottish Soldier

We came across this figurehead in the garden of Forrest Lodge, in the Forrest Estate (owned by the Fred OLSEN family), when completing yesterday's Corbett walk - Corserine.

The following is the history of the figurehead, as written on a plaque alongside :

'This same figurehead was borne by our passenger liner, the first "BLACK WATCH", which entered service for Fred Olsen Lines
between Newcastle and Oslo early in 1939.
With the outbreak of war in September 1939 the "BLACK WATCH" was laid up in a Norwegian fjord only to be commandeered by the German
Navy on Germany's invasion of Norway.
The vessel then served as a communications centre and supply ship until May 5th 1945, two days before the end of hostilities, when she was
bombed and sunk in 150 feet of water at Kilbotn near Harstad by the Fleet Air Arm.
No more was heard of the "BLACK WATCH" until 1963 when a salvage firm began operations to recover the hull for scrap and the first thing brought up after nearly 20 years under water was this figurehead.

The sister ship "BLACK PRINCE" had a similar history and her figurehead is now over the entrance to our passenger terminal in Oslo.'

I thought it was a fascinating story and was so glad I moseyed over to check it out!
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Diana ace
What an intersting find and narrative. A great shot of this soldier, how wonderful that they found him.
April 7th, 2026  
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