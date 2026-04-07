A Scottish Soldier

We came across this figurehead in the garden of Forrest Lodge, in the Forrest Estate (owned by the Fred OLSEN family), when completing yesterday's Corbett walk - Corserine.



The following is the history of the figurehead, as written on a plaque alongside :



'This same figurehead was borne by our passenger liner, the first "BLACK WATCH", which entered service for Fred Olsen Lines

between Newcastle and Oslo early in 1939.

With the outbreak of war in September 1939 the "BLACK WATCH" was laid up in a Norwegian fjord only to be commandeered by the German

Navy on Germany's invasion of Norway.

The vessel then served as a communications centre and supply ship until May 5th 1945, two days before the end of hostilities, when she was

bombed and sunk in 150 feet of water at Kilbotn near Harstad by the Fleet Air Arm.

No more was heard of the "BLACK WATCH" until 1963 when a salvage firm began operations to recover the hull for scrap and the first thing brought up after nearly 20 years under water was this figurehead.



The sister ship "BLACK PRINCE" had a similar history and her figurehead is now over the entrance to our passenger terminal in Oslo.'



I thought it was a fascinating story and was so glad I moseyed over to check it out!