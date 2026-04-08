Previous
Shalloch on Minnoch by jamibann
Photo 4542

Shalloch on Minnoch

They have some strange names for hills down here! Yesterday's adventure was to bag this hill (and a couple of other non-Corbetts) on a beautiful day, with fabulous skies and views, but vicious winds on high. It was really hard work stepping into the wind, and even harder when it was hitting us from the side - two steps forward and one sideways! It wasn't cold though, as the wind has changed direction - no longer the icy winds of Sunday and Monday.

This was taken on the way down when the wind had calmed a little - looking out to sea. You can just see the Ailsa Craig on the right hand side of the image.

Another great day - another Corbett bagged. Last one for this trip scheduled today - The Merrick, the highest in the area.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing scene and capture, I love the softness in the sky. Good luck with The Merrick, it sounds like quite a challenge.
April 8th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Well done to you both
April 8th, 2026  
julia ace
Looks like you are on top of the world.. Great work.
April 8th, 2026  
Liz Gooster ace
Love the contrast between the peat and the hazy strip of cloud.
April 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact