Shalloch on Minnoch

They have some strange names for hills down here! Yesterday's adventure was to bag this hill (and a couple of other non-Corbetts) on a beautiful day, with fabulous skies and views, but vicious winds on high. It was really hard work stepping into the wind, and even harder when it was hitting us from the side - two steps forward and one sideways! It wasn't cold though, as the wind has changed direction - no longer the icy winds of Sunday and Monday.



This was taken on the way down when the wind had calmed a little - looking out to sea. You can just see the Ailsa Craig on the right hand side of the image.



Another great day - another Corbett bagged. Last one for this trip scheduled today - The Merrick, the highest in the area.