Previous
Lunch with a View by jamibann
Photo 4546

Lunch with a View

Our view whilst sitting having lunch on Wednesday. Loch Enoch - not too shabby!
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Not too shabby at all, how lovely.
April 12th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh, take me there now....
April 12th, 2026  
julia ace
Lovely.. Looks very peaceful.
April 12th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a gorgeous lunch view
April 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
That's stunning!!!
April 12th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Loch Tranquil ! Beautiful
April 12th, 2026  
Denise Wood
I could have lunch there any time too :)
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Stunning - I love those clouds too.
April 12th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Beautiful scene
April 12th, 2026  
Brian ace
Peaceful and breathtaking
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful peace & harmony...
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how terrific
April 12th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
What a spot to have lunch and a cuppa!
April 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact