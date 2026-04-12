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Previous
Photo 4546
Lunch with a View
Our view whilst sitting having lunch on Wednesday. Loch Enoch - not too shabby!
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
Views
38
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14
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4
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365
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iPhone 17
Taken
8th April 2026 12:31pm
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Babs
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Not too shabby at all, how lovely.
April 12th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Oh, take me there now....
April 12th, 2026
julia
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Lovely.. Looks very peaceful.
April 12th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Such a gorgeous lunch view
April 12th, 2026
JackieR
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That's stunning!!!
April 12th, 2026
Tim L
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Loch Tranquil ! Beautiful
April 12th, 2026
Denise Wood
I could have lunch there any time too :)
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 12th, 2026
Dianne
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Stunning - I love those clouds too.
April 12th, 2026
Lesley
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Beautiful scene
April 12th, 2026
Brian
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Peaceful and breathtaking
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful peace & harmony...
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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how terrific
April 12th, 2026
Suzanne
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What a spot to have lunch and a cuppa!
April 12th, 2026
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