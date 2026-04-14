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Previous
Photo 4548
Those Eyebrows!
As promised, another shot from yesterday's hide experience at Glen Tanar. I've just about got over the excitement of it all!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Issi Bannerman
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@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
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Photo Details
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16
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3
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th April 2026 6:25am
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eDorre
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Love this one!
April 14th, 2026
Diana
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Ever so stunning, what a gorgeous looking creature!
April 14th, 2026
Andy Oz
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Beautiful! Great DoF.
April 14th, 2026
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